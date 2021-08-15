Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 144.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239,811 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $17.51 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

