Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,618.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.