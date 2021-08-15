Brave Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

