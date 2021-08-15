Bread Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Bread has a total market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

