Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

