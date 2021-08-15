Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price target on shares of Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

BTVCY opened at $27.86 on Friday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

