Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lifted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $486.16 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.19. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

