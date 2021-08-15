Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up approximately 1.3% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.27% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $165,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $184,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $218,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

BNL traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 565,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,881. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.28.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.