Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,497. AAON has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

