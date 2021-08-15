Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 811,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,532. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $304.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 586,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

