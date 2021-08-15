Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.31). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. William Blair began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $18.47 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

