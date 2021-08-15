Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $5.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.59 and the lowest is $4.20. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $3.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $20.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $23.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $27.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $771.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $779.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

