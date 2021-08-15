Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 686.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 232.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 68.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

CDXS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 357,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

