Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post $2.48 EPS

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 391.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,590,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,583. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

