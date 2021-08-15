Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post $31.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $35.45 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $128.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $131.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.61 million, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LADR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

