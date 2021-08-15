Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.62. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,966 shares of company stock valued at $11,912,046. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $146,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 192,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.