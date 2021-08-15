Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $42.51 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

