Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce sales of $19.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.10 million. The Joint posted sales of $15.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $78.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $11,512,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

