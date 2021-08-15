Brokerages Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report sales of $22.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.77 million and the lowest is $21.69 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $86.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $87.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.55 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $106.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $497.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

