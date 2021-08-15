Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 88.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $321.80 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.