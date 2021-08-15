Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce sales of $618.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

