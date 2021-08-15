Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($45.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 1,570,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,849. The firm has a market cap of $392.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.