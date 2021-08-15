Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Baidu posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

