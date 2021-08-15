Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Cousins Properties also reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 705,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,335. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

