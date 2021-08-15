Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $12.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $316.95. The company had a trading volume of 150,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.23. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.