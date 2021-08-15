Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $4.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the highest is $5.58. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.55 to $34.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $33.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

RE traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $272.92. 229,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

