Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 253,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

