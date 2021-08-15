Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.
HBIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 253,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.75.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.