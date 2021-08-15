Brokerages Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

