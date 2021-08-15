Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

