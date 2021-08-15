Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. MSCI posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,075,000 after acquiring an additional 77,315 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $8,840,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 410,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $630.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $635.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

