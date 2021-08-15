Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

NYSE PING opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

