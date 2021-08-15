Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post sales of $134.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $602.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $892.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

