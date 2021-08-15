Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $3.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post earnings of $3.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.92 and the highest is $4.10. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.14 to $14.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $257.46. 328,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.06. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

