Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $6.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $18.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $20.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $23.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.64 to $25.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $633.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $632.39 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $892.86.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $38,899,750. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

