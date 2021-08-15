Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings per share of $3.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.05. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $605.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $649.30. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

