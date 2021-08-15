Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Unity Software stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.14. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.09.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock worth $117,298,325 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

