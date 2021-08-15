Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

