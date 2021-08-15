BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of BRP Group worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BRP Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $35.05.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

