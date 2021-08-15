BSC Station (BSCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1.65 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSC Station has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.48 or 1.00192690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00876399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.66 or 0.06981014 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

