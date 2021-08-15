BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. New Street Research cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get BT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.