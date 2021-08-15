BTMX (BTMX) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00864771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00109539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044503 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

