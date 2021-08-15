BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,248.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.27 million and $15,248.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00874270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00109546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045040 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

