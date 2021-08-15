Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $188.62 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

