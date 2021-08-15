Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,161 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

