Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 129.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

