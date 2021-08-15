Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.