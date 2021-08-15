Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.