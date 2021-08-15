Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

