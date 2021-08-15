Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $331.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.