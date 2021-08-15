Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

